Special recipes from our Morning Show Thanksgiving celebration

On Thanksgiving Day, The Morning Show will have a shorter schedule from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. to give our staff more time with their families, so we’re celebrating a little early Tuesday -- and sharing some special recipes to help you spice up your family’s Turkey Day dinner.

From drinks to sides, we’ve got some ideas that will make your menu unique.

Grand Marnier Glaze for Ham by 3J’s Catering

Ingredients

1⁄4 cup orange juice

3⁄4 cup brown sugar

4-5 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1⁄2 cup honey

Ham Glaze Mix

1⁄4 cup Grand Marnier

The first step is to heat the honey. This can be done on the stovetop or in the microwave. Once the honey is warmed, mix in brown sugar, ham glaze packet, & mustard and stir until smooth & all items are partially dissolved. Next, add in orange juice & Grand Marnier. The sauce should be semi-thick and drizzle over your ham liberally. Once the ham is finished you can add more glaze if you choose.

Curried Candied Yams by 3J’s Catering

Ingredients

3 lbs sweet potatoes (6 large sweet potatoes)

1½ stick unsalted butter

1 cup granulated sugar

½ cup dark brown sugar or light brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

1-2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Instructions

Wash sweet potatoes first, peel, & then slice into desired size 1 to 1/2 inch chunks. Set potatoes aside.

In a medium to large saucepan, melt the butter, sugars, curry powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt over medium-high heat until the butter melts. Once mixed add in vanilla stir until smooth.

Pour your cut sweet potatoes into your sauce, so they become engulfed with the sauce. Next, pour into a baking dish (be sure to spay with non-stick cook pray first) bake uncovered.In a medium to large saucepan, melt the butter, sugars, curry powder, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, and salt over medium-high heat until the butter melts. Once mixed add in vanilla stir until smooth.

Next bake at 350 degrees uncovered for 30-45 mins (until potatoes are soft as cook time may vary depending on oven type)

Serve warm

Turkey Brine from AllRecepies.com

1 gallon vegetable broth

1 cup sea salt

1 tablespoon crushed dried rosemary

1 tablespoon dried sage

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon dried savory

1 gallon ice water

Directions

Combine vegetable broth, sea salt, rosemary, sage, thyme, and savory in a large stock pot. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to be sure salt is dissolved. Remove from heat, and let cool to room temperature.

When the broth mixture is cool, pour it into a clean 5-gallon bucket. Stir in the ice water.

Rinse and dry your turkey. Make sure you have removed the innards. Place the turkey, breast down, into the brine. Make sure that the cavity gets filled. Place the bucket in the refrigerator for 8 hours, or overnight.

Remove the turkey carefully, draining off the excess brine and pat dry. Discard excess brine.

Cook the turkey as desired, reserving the drippings for gravy. Keep in mind that brined turkeys cook 20 to 30 minutes faster so watch the temperature gauge.

Editor’s Notes: Always brine foods in a food-grade, nonreactive containers such as a stainless steel or enameled stockpot, a brining bag, or a food-grade plastic bucket. Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of brine ingredients. The actual amount of brine consumed will vary.

Sweet Soy Brussel Sprouts by 3J’s Catering

Ingredients

1 lb. Brussels sprouts halved

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce (or use a gluten-free alternative)

2 tablespoon honey*

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ teaspoon fresh cracked pepper

½ teaspoon fresh ginger

1 teaspoon minced fresh garlic

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees F. Line a 9x12 baking pan with parchment paper.

Place the Brussels sprouts in the pan. Using a large spoon or your hands, coat them in the oil, soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger, & finish w/ fresh cracked pepper.

Lay your Brussels sprouts, cut side down, in a single layer on the baking sheet.

Roast them until browned and caramelized, for about 30 minutes (cooking time may vary depending on oven type). Optional: Garnish with sesame seeds and serve.

Berry Croissant Bread pudding by 3J’s Catering

Ingredients

8 croissants large - or 12 mini-croissants

1½ cups half and half

1 cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

3 eggs

½ cup brown (bourbon or whiskey)

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon cloves

½ cup fresh cranberries or dried

1 cup fresh sliced strawberries

½ cup fresh blueberries

Instructions