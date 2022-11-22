St. Johns man claims $2M jackpot after playing draw game, Florida Lottery says

A 66-year-old St. Johns man claimed the $2 million jackpot from the Jackpot Triple Play drawing held on Aug. 19 at the Florida Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office, Lottery officials announced Monday.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,368,554.50, according to Lottery officials.

They said that the winning ticket was purchased from the Publix located at 2750 Racetrack Road in Jacksonville and that the business will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling it.