64º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Thanksgiving: a time to practice gratitude

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: Thanksgiving, Thankful, gratitude, Community
What are you thankful for?

This hasn’t been the easiest of years for most people. The headlines have been tough to hear and read. There is the war in Ukraine, the Uvalde school shooting, the inflation surge, and the ongoing concern over COVID-19 variants. The heaviness of what is happening in the world may make it difficult to feel thankful this Thanksgiving, but it’s important to feel gratitude even when times are hard.

So, tell us, what are you thankful for?

Fill out the form below and your response may be read and shown on a newscast on Channel 4.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Marilyn has been Digital Director since October 2021. She supervises Jacksonville's number one news website and most trusted source for local news.

email