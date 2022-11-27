Cost of Thanksgiving dinner up more than 20% this year: study

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thanksgiving is over but the cost of this year’s feast is still weighing heavy on pockets.

Jennifer Cayanas lives in Jacksonville and says she cooked dinner for just her and her husband and even skipped out on turkey to save some cash.

Instead, she says she spent even more money.

“I was very shocked. For two people it was well over $100 dollars,” said Cayanas.

The year before she said she spent around $75 to $80.

Jennifer isn’t the only one who paid extra for Thanksgiving dinner.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the price of a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner increased by more than 20% compared to 2021.

“Last year, I brought the whole thing turkey dressing all the things that go along with the Thanksgiving meal. This time it was just meat and a veggie and just one other thing for us to eat as a dessert,” said Cayanas.

Christmas is just around the corner and some people are even considering cutting back on their holiday staples just to save a couple of bucks this year.

This a strategy that Jacksonville resident Emily Bukow says she is considering when hosting Christmas dinner.

“I just have to really consider if I’m going to have tenderloin or if I’m going to pull back and do something else as a main dish. It’s a tradition but it’s expensive,” said Bukow.