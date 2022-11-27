JSO searching for missing 17 year-old

Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office is currently searching for the missing 17-year-old, Toby Sines.

He was last seen in the area of Trout River Boulevard and Indian River around 4 pm this afternoon by family.

He was wearing a gray shirt beneath a red vest, white jeans, and white shoes.

According to the report, Toby is diagnosed with Autism. It is unknown how he may respond if approached.

If you have seen this individual or have information that could lead to his whereabouts, we ask that you please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.