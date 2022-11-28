Former Jax Beach patrol guard faces charges of possessing child pornography

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some might find details included in this report to be graphic in nature.

A cyber tip to St. Johns County detectives regarding the uploading and downloading of obscene videos led to the discovery of small children and animals being sexually abused, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Seidle, 20, of St. Johns, is facing 15 counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of violating his probation.

According to the warrant affidavit, detectives started investigating Seidle back in May when they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip referenced Seidle using Dropbox to upload and download videos of small children and animals being sexually abused.

The warrant states that when a detective showed up at Seidle’s home, he told the detective that he was attracted to 15-year-old girls. His iPhone and MacBook Pro were both seized as evidence for a forensic examination. The examination, the Sheriff’s Office said, led to the discovery of 15 video files.

Seidle was arrested after the discovery of the videos. According to the warrant, he was already on felony probation for a crime committed in Monroe County when he was a juvenile. News4Jax could not gain access to that criminal case information. Because of the probation violation, a judge ordered that Seidle remain in jail without bond.

According to Jacksonville Beach city records, Seidle was a beach patrol guard in 2020.