‘We want justice’: Sister seeks answers behind October shooting that killed her brother

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a man shot and killed on Jacksonville’s westside in October is desperate for answers and hopes the police find the person who killed their loved one.

Sherrod Freeman, 34, was identified by his sister as the man who was found shot and killed on Bicentennial Drive on October 29.

“We just want justice for my brother,” said ShaDerekia Freeman, who is Sherrod’s older sister.

ShaDerekia is looking for answers as to why her brother was killed. She said Sherrod is her only brother and had only been in Jacksonville for one year.

ShaDerekia said her brother moved to Jacksonville from Macon, Georgia to find work. He found a job loading trucks within a month of moving.

“We just want to bring peace to our family and know what happened to him,” ShaDerekia said. “We just want justice for him. He did not deserve to leave here the way he left here.”

Sherrod Freeman and his family (Courtesy of family)

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found Sherrod dead in the middle of the street around 7 a.m. back on after someone driving in the area reported him lying in the road.

So far no one has been arrested, and JSO still has not identified a suspect.

“I just want to know why. Why my brother?,” ShaDerekia said. “What did he do that was so bad to you that you had to take his life from him? [You took him] away from his kids, sisters, his mother, friends, family.”

Sherrod was known as the family’s protector and a talented tattoo artist. He leaves behind two teenage sons.

“It’s like there’s a hole in my heart,” ShaDerekia said. “It’s like I am lost.”

Police continue to investigate this case. If you saw anything or heard something that can help with this case, you’re asked to call police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.