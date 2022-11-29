Jacksonville man accused of killing brother-in-law ruled not competent for prosecution

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville man who in February was accused of killing his brother-in-law in front of his Westside home has been ruled not competent for prosecution, according to legal records obtained Tuesday by News4JAX.

The defense hired a psychologist to do a mental competency evaluation, while the state hired its own psychologist. Both came to the conclusion that Christopher Thompson, 47, did not appreciate the seriousness of the charge against him and has not been able to assist in his own defense.

The judge remanded Thompson into the custody of Department of Children and Families for treatment in July. He has a mental competency review scheduled in January.

Thompson is charges of second-degree murder and resisting without violence, according to jail records.

At the time of the shooting, JSO detectives who investigated said they believed that based on the circumstances, Johnson was shot at close range by someone who was familiar with his routine.

Sources told News4JAX that Thompson is the brother-in-law of Ronnie Lee Johnson, the man who was killed.