‘Tis the season for porch pirates. Here are some tips to keep them at bay

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cyber Monday is expected to hold onto its crown as the biggest online shopping day of the year. It raked in more than $11 billion. And all those boxes showing up on doorsteps over the next few days will make an attractive target for porch pirates.

Studies show nearly 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months. Thankfully, there are some simple ways to protect them.

First, keep an eye on your tracking number. If you don’t think you’ll be home or you plan to be out of town, you can reschedule your delivery with most major shipping companies.

Consider a battery-powered powered doorbell camera. They can send an alert directly to your phone when packages are left on your porch.

Also, consider a package lockbox. Amazon has lockers that you can unlock with an app. You can also have a locker installed outside your house. Experts say even a non-locking box can prevent theft.

If, despite all that, your package is still stolen, you still have options. Amazon, for example, covers most stolen packages. If it’s an expensive item most homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies cover stolen packages but that’s only helpful if the item is worth more than your deductible.

If you caught the thief on camera report it to law enforcement.