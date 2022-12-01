Jacksonville police: 3 sought in Arlington armed home burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asked for help tracking down a trio they said are suspected in a home burglary.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, patrol officers on Nov. 5 responded to a residence on Raley Creek Drive West, in a neighborhood off Monument Road. During the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said, the people in the photo it shared are suspected of taking a firearm and money.

The homeowner, Sarah Spelsberg, said she was out of town — and her partner was at work when their home was burglarized. She said that altogether, everything was worth about $30,000.

“He was at the fire station that morning and came home and called me and said ‘We’ve been robbed — the place is ransacked,’” Spelsberg said.

Investigators said three men jumped a fence to get into the backyard and used a crowbar to open the door.

Spelsberg said her security camera captured the trio wearing masks and gloves.

She said they took off with about $10,000 in cash, a handgun and nearly all of her expensive jewelry, which contained many family heirlooms.

“Stole my jewelry that my aunts over the years — they would give us gold beads, so over the years, you’d have a gold bead necklace,” Spelsberg said.

“It wasn’t even much about the value of it,” she added. “It was what it represented. It was something nice that my aunt did for me.”

We looked into reported burglaries and vehicle break-in’s within a half-mile of the burglary. Data from JSO shows it’s one of two homes and four cars burglarized within the past six months.

Spelsberg understands she most likely won’t get her valuables back and is thankful that no one was physically hurt.

“If this is what they’re doing for their living and they’re doing this every night, I would beg someone to turn them in,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500, send an email or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida.