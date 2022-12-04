Deadline to apply for Duval County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program is Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The deadline for rent and utility assistance in Duval County is Monday at 5 p.m.

The city of Jacksonville (COJ) is distributing $3 million to families who have been struggling with bills since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city said since March 2021, it’s already disbursed roughly $63 million to nearly 15,000 families affected.

Applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program opened on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and will close on Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.

To apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, you must have an income less than 80% of the median income for that area.

The income requirements are as follows:

Household size 50% Total AMI 80% Total AMI One person $29,300 $46,850 Two people $33,450 $53,550 Three people $37,650 $60,250 Four people $41,800 $66,900 Five people $45,150 $72,300 Six people $48,500 $77,650 Seven people $51,850 $83,000 Eight people $55,200 $88,350

If you qualify, you may receive money for up to a combined 12 months of past-due rent and utility costs.

Chiquita Moore with the COJ neighborhoods department said some families who hit certain income requirements will be given priority.

“Priority will be given to those families that have an income at 50% or below the median area income, have at least one more member of their household that has been unemployed for at least 90 days or have a pending eviction,” Moore said.

Moore also said it typically takes 14 business days to process the application and there is no cap on the amount of money applicants can receive.

In the past, families have received between $3,500 to $4,000. Moore said once applicants apply, they will receive updates through email, and she reminded the public that delays can happen if applications aren’t completed correctly.

“I do strongly encourage you to pay attention to the application as you’re completing it. Please make sure that you’re submitting all required documentation. We shouldn’t need anything else additional,” Moore said.

You can access the application at coj.net/erap or text APPLY to 211904 to access the application.