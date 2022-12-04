Man charged with murder in fatal shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Weeks after a deadly shooting on Jacksonville’s Westside, police announced Sunday that a man has been charged with murder in the case.

Muhammad Abdullah Benbenu, 23, is charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old man on Oct. 11 near the intersection of Detroit Street and West 3rd Street.

Police responded the day of the shooting and found the man, who had been shot “at an unknown location.” He was taken to a hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

News4JAX later learned the man was 25-year-old Tyron Steward.

According to JSO, detectives with the homicide unit learned the shooting had taken place on Detroit Street near West 1st Street, and developed a person of interest, who was later identified as the shooting suspect.

A warrant was obtained for Benbenu and investigators found he was already in jail on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was re-arrested Dec. 1 on the murder charge.