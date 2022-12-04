Man dies after multi-vehicle on US 17 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – One driver is dead and two others are in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 56-year-old man driving an SUV and a 26-year-old man driving a pickup truck were traveling south on US 17, FHP said.

According to the FHP report, a 57-year-old man in a van was driving north on US 17 when for unknown reasons, the SUV heading south crossed the center lane into the northbound lanes and crashed into the van, which caused the van to hit the pickup truck head-on.

All drivers were taken to the hospital, where the 56-year-old, from Crescent City, died.

The two other drivers are in critical condition, FHP said.

The report also stated that the only person wearing a seatbelt was the 26-year-old man.