Motorcyclist dies after hitting 2 deer in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A motorcyclist from Palm Coast is dead after hitting two deer that crossed into his path early Sunday morning in Flagler County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 50-year-old man was riding east on Firethorn Lane near Fircrest Lane when two deer walked into his path. The area is mostly residential, but there is a small patch of trees right at the intersection.

Troopers said the motorcyclist hit both deer and was thrown from the motorcycle when it flipped onto its side. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

He was taken to Advent Hospital in Palm Coast, where he later died.

The report does not indicate the condition of the deer after the collision.