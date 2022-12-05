Man has charges dropped, new suspect ID’d in death of woman found in Marco Lake

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Documents obtained Monday by News4JAX reveal new information in the death investigation of a 23-year-old woman, whose body was found July in a San Marco pond.

Court records show there was a motion to dismiss filled by the attorney representing Dedric Wesley, one of the men who had been arrested in the case. Wesley’s lawyer previously entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of his client, who was charged with second-degree murder and faced other charges.

Records show the motion to dismiss was granted, and the state now acknowledges that Wesley didn’t shoot the woman, identified by family members as Beverly Febres. According to the document, there was a fight between Febres and someone named “V-Dub,” and the defense motion, which includes the affidavit of Wesley, states:

“I went to assist in separating the two females who were physically fighting. After they were separated, Ms. Febres returned to her vehicle and quickly retrieved a firearm. Ms. Febres discharged the firearm one time in the direction of V-Dub, which grazed Mr. (Kamaree) Singleton.”

Wesley states that Febres got into her car, leaving with his belongings and cellphone, saying it was the last time he ever spoke with her. In the statement, he said he received a message on Facebook Messenger from a family members of Febres that contained a link saying she was found dead.

“Ultimately, I was not present when Ms. Febres a shot and killed. I did not witness the shooting of Ms. Febres. I did not assist in dumping her her in Lake Marco. I did not go to the area of San Marco on July 11, 2022 or July 12, 2022. I did not enter, drive, or manipulate Ms. Febres vehicle after she shot Mr. Singleton,” the statement reads.

The motion to dismiss makes note of a controlled phone call, where someone identified as Corey Ellis admitted to helping Singleton transport and dispose of the body. It also mentions a interview with a detective at the police station.

“During the interview, Mr. Ellis confessed to helping Mr. Singleton transport and dispose of (redacted) body and subsequent disposal of her vehicle. Additionally, Mr. Ells provided an account for the circumstances that lead to the shooting of (redacted),” the document reads.

The motion adds that Singleton was arrested and detained by the JSO in a separate case on July 17, and that on Oct. 3, Singleton met with a detective and “confessed to shooting (redacted) and dumping her body in Lake Marco.”

Singleton has not been charged in Febres’ death as he was just ruled not competent in an unrelated drug possession case. He’s been remanded into the custody of the Department of Children and Familes for treatment, and he can’t be charged we Febres’ murder until such time as he is ruled competent. He has a competency review scheduled in May.

Wesley pleaded guilty Monday to tampering with evidence and giving false information, and he was placed on 5-years probation. As a condition, he’ll have to testify should Singleton be charged. Ellis is also still facing charges of tampering with evidence.