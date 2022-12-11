Hit-and-run case turns into cold case after FHP exhausts all leads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been over a year since a man was struck by a car and killed on his way home from work, and The Florida Highway Patrol told the family that it no longer has any new leads in the case -- meaning the case has gone cold.

John Kendrick Jr., 27, was heading home after his shift at the Northside Amazon Warehouse on October 30, 2021, when he was hit by a car and the driver never stopped.

FHP released a surveillance video last year that showed Kendrick riding his bike along Zoo Parkway near Eastport Road. The video also showed a Subaru SUV hitting Kendrick’s rear tire causing him to fall off onto the curb.

Troopers said the driver circled back around and stopped before they left the scene.

Kendrick’s case is now at a standstill but his family is hoping someone will come forward so they can finally be at peace.

Kendrick’s father, John Kendrick Sr., said he still hasn’t grieved losing his son.

“He never caused me any problems. So, for this to happen to him and then they can’t find the person who did it. It is really hurtful,” Kendrick Sr. told News4JAX.

Desperate for answers, Kendrick even said that he gave the FHP suggestions to find out who did this to his son.

“I gave them the suggestion about looking at some cameras across the state lines and they said they don’t have jurisdiction to that,” Kendrick Sr. said. “I’m still wondering why it all happened and did the Florida-Georgia game have something to do with it -- people being intoxicated.”