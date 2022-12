Body of man pulled out of St. Johns River in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The body of a man was pulled from the St. Johns River by a tugboat captain in Arlington on Tuesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The JSO Marine Unit responded and said the man appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old.

A JSO official said no found play is suspected and a medical examiner will determine the cause of death.