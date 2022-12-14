Jacksonville police seek missing endangered man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday evening asked for help locating a missing man, who’s said to be endangered.

JSO said Harvey Allen, reported missing by his family, was last seen driving his gray 2019 Buick LaCrosse (similar to the one pictured) with Florida tag 414-9UZ. He was said to be traveling west on Atlantic Boulevard from I-295 at approximately 2 p.m.

“It is reported to us that Mr. Allen has been diagnosed with a serious medical condition and due to the circumstances involved, we are asking for assistance in locating him to ascertain his safety,” JSO said in its news release.

Allen, 89, is 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He was said to have been wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

If seen, call 911.