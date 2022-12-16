5 convicted in 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old girl face sentencing hearing today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Five people convicted in the 2020 shooting death of 5-year-old Kearria Addison are expected in court Friday for sentencing.

Addison was caught in the crossfire -- and shot in the head -- during an argument over $180 while sitting with family members in a car outside a Northside convenience store.

The last person involved in that deadly shootout pleaded guilty Thursday, and now all five -- Adrain Covington, Tom Everett Jr., Tierra Beaufort, Johnathan Hall and Christa Hall -- are scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Johnathan Hall was the only one of the five to go to trial. He was found guilty of first-degree murder, plus three counts of attempted second-degree murder in the case, and faces a mandatory life sentence.

Prosecutors said the others all admitted to playing a part Addison’s death and pleaded guilty.

News4JAX spoke with Addison’s grandfather after the shooting.

“It doesn’t bring my grandbaby back,” Andrew West said. “That was my happiest grandbaby.”

The shooting was captured on store surveillance video. Johnathan Hall and several others were seen getting out of a car seconds after pulling up and approaching a man and woman as they were leaving the store.

Johnathan Hall was then seen chasing the man, and that’s when he started firing in the man’s direction.

JSO said this began as a dispute over $180.

Addison was inside a car parked nearby with her family members, including her younger sister. She was struck by a bullet and later died at the hospital.

In the days after the shooting, people in the community made a makeshift memorial honoring the little girl.

Court records show the sentencing hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.