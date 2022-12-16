61º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

Tags: Jacksonville Beach, police, JBPD, Crime
Jacksonville Beach Police arrest a man who had these items in his car (City of Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.

When officers placed the caller under arrest, they found the pictured items in his vehicle. The agency saying, “We believe these officers stopped something terrible from happening.”

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.