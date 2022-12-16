Jacksonville Beach Police: ‘What you see is not always what you get.’

Jacksonville Beach Police arrest a man who had these items in his car

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police got a call about a “citizens arrest” and ended up arresting the caller. When officers arrived, they realized the “suspect” wasn’t a suspect but a citizen walking down the sidewalk. The citizen apparently was confronted by the armed gunman who accused him of committing a crime.

When officers placed the caller under arrest, they found the pictured items in his vehicle. The agency saying, “We believe these officers stopped something terrible from happening.”