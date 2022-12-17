JFRD firefighter surprised by crew after injury left him unable to walk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local firefighter who was injured on the job is walking out of the rehab Saturday afternoon surrounded by vast support.

Anthony Gillian is a firefighter with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and was injured four weeks ago in a training accident that left him unable to walk. After three weeks of rehabilitation at Brooks Rehab on University Boulevard, Gillian was able to walk again -- without help.

To his surprise, as he prepared to leave the facility, Gillian was met by loud applause and plenty of love and support from fellow JFRD crew members who were happy to see him making progress.

“Thank you so much. This has been an amazing experience,” Gillian said.

Gillian also had a message for any naysayers who say “brotherhood is dead.”

“Screw them. They are actually (obscenity) wrong. This shows it right here,” Gillian said before taking a bow and waving at his crew members.

Gillian still has some steps to take before he makes a full recovery, but most importantly, he’s in good spirits.