Man, 3 others sought in thefts reported in shopping center parking lots, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Friday said it’s investigating after multiple thefts have been reported in shopping center parking lots.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of a man they identified as Margarit Paun, 39. JSO said he’s believed to be part of a group of people who approach others with the pretense of selling them jewelry, asking for directions or if they would pray with them.

“During these encounters, the suspects will often place costume jewelry in the hands of the victims, while at the same time removing the unsuspecting victim’s jewelry,” JSO writes.

The people in question, JSO says, have been seen in various late-model SUVs, and the incidents have been primarily reported in the parking lots of shopping centers. The Sheriff’s Office shared photos of three people that it said are believed to be associated with Paun. (Click here for link to their photos)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.