JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an undetermined death in West Jacksonville.

Officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man lying on the side of the roadway on Pritchard Road on Sunday morning.

JSO said the man, believed to be in his 50s, was dead upon arrival.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and there’s no word on if foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO.