Man fatally shot on San Juan Avenue, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Saturday afternoon on Jacksonville’s westside.

According to police, around 5 p.m. officers were called to San Juan Avenue near Jammes Road because of reports of gunshots.

When JSO arrived, they found a man in his early 20s behind an apartment complex suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

JSO said it is interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos.

No suspect or vehicle information was provided.

Anyone with information can call JSO at 904-639-0500 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.