BACK OPEN: McDuff Ave North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound.

It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning.

A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on.

For unknown reasons, the SUV drifted into the turn lane and struck the parked semi head-on.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office the driver of the SUV wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene.

JSO will be investigating whether speed and impairment as possible factors.

JSO said McDuff Ave North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court will be temporarily closed for the next hour or two at 5 a.m.

As of 7 a.m., the roads are open.