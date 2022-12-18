Semi-truck hauling green bell peppers catches fire

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how a semi-truck carrying green bell peppers caught fire.

The incident happened just before 11 Saturday night on I-10 in Baker County.

According to deputies, the driver was able to park the truck on the side of the road before he and another person got out.

The two men from California escaped unhurt.

FHP says traffic build up caused congestion for several hours while crews battled the fire.

Crews have eastbound traffic down to one lane at this hour.

We will continue to update as we learn more.