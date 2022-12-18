‘Tragic night in Duval County’: 3 killed, 1 hurt in 3 separate crashes around Jacksonville

JSO Sgt. Robert Peck gives an update on three deadly crashes in Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people are dead and another was left with serious injuries after three different crashes in Duval County earlier Sunday morning.

The crashes happened within a three-hour period.

The first crash was just before 2 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol said a man driving an SUV heading south on the Buckman Bridge ran into the back of a man who was riding a motorized scooter heading in the same direction. That man, who was from Orange Park, was thrown from the scooter and killed. FHP said he was not wearing a helmet.

FHP said another person driving a semi-truck ran over some of the debris from that crash and that vehicle became disabled. No one else was hurt.

“Unfortunately, it is a tragic night in Duval County to have that many I do not know that there is any one thing to contribute it to,” said JSO Sgt. Robert Peck.

Peck said the second crash happened at 3 a.m. in the Woodstock area on McDuff Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue.

Peck said a semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane. The Driver was not inside, but the head and tail lights were on.

Peck said the driver had walked to a house nearby for an unknown reason.

JSO said a man driving an SUV was going in the opposite direction and drifted into that lane. He crashed head-on into the semi, was not wearing his seatbelt, and died at the scene.

As an early part of the investigation, detectives are looking into whether impairment and speed were factors.

Peck said it was too early to determine if the driver of the truck will face charges.

“We always say, watch your speed, use your safety equipment, seatbelts, helmets for motorcycles. Do not drink and drive, put your phones down. All of the same things that we talk about all throughout the year that are contributing factors to a lot of crashes that we work,” Peck said.

That final fatal crash happened a little more than an hour later.

FHP said two men, both from Jacksonville, were on Southside Blvd and taking the ramp onto JTB.

The man driving went onto the left shoulder, ran off the road and crashed into a tree.

The man sitting in the front seat died at the scene.

The driver was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two of the crashes. The one that happened on McDuff Avenue is being investigated by JSO.

JSO says the McDuff crash marks the 165th traffic fatality the agency has worked on so far this year.