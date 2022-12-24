Gainesville police ask for help to find missing 13-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 13-year-old boy last seen Thursday in Gainesville is still missing Saturday and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Ean Stephens is described as a white boy with brown hair and blue eyes, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark gray shirt, black short and possibly black shoes in the area of Southwest 30th Terrace in Gainesville.

Anyone with information on Ean’s location is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department at 352-393-7500 or 911.