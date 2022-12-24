2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house on West 11th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman with a single gunshot wound to the back of her upper leg, and she was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be OK.

Shortly after, another woman, who had been shot in the lower part of her leg, walked into a hospital.

More than an hour after that, a man who was also shot in the lower leg at the same house showed up to a hospital.

None of the victims’ injuries appear to be life-threatening, police said.

No suspect information has been released yet, and anyone with information about the triple shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.