Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office footage shows what led to man with air rifle being shot by police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released footage from an incident two weeks ago that ended with a man who was holding an air rifle being shot by police in the Murray Hill neighborhood.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation on College Place revealed that five officers engaged the 47-year-old with their firearms. News4JAX isn’t identifying the man by name because he has a history of mental health issues.

Police previously said a woman driving her car reported seeing a man walking with a rifle down the street, pointing it toward her, opening fire and damaging her window. Other witnesses reported seeing the same man with the rifle.

Disclaimer: Some may find the footage below to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised.

The video shows the man, air rifle in hand, go to the top of a privacy fence. He appears to begin aiming in the direction of the officers, and he’s then struck multiple times by officers. Following a standoff, police said, he was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

A JSO spokesperson previously said the man was arrested on charges of attempted murder and shooting/throwing a deadly missile into a vehicle. JSO said he additionally faces four counts of assault for pointing what was believed to be a rifle at officers.