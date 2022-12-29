Assortment of illegal narcotics discovered during drug raid inside Middleburg home, deputies say

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Two brothers are facing narcotics charges following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs inside a home in Middleburg, according to a report from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Devon Justice, 29, of Middleburg on Thursday remained in the Clay County Jail on a $795,000 bond after he was arrested on 11 charges of trafficking and possessing meth, cocaine, fentanyl and an assortment of prescription pills without a prescription. His brother, Brandon Justice, 28, also remained in the Clay County Jail on a $5,000 bond after he was charged with possession of meth.

According to the arrest affidavit, last Thursday morning around 6 a.m., Clay County deputies conducted a raid on Devon Justice’s home when his brother was there along with two other people, who were not arrested and charged.

During the raid, deputies said they found 103 morphine pills, eight alprazolam pills, four clonazepam pills and eight hydromorphone pills.

According to investigators, Devon Justice did not have a prescription for those pills.

In addition to pills, deputies said, investigators found an undisclosed amount of cocaine, meth and fentanyl in his bedroom.

According to the arrest affidavit, when deputies searched Brandon Justice’s bedroom, they located an undisclosed amount of meth and marijuana.

At the time of the raid, deputies said, Devon Justice already had a warrant out for his arrest on charges of trafficking meth and fentanyl. Investigators said that warrant was in connection to a traffic stop in October for a window tint violation that turned into the discovery of an undisclosed amount of fentanyl and meth. Prior to that discovery, the Sheriff’s Office said, the deputy who pulled Devon Justice over had already told him that he was the subject of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution.

Booking photos of Brandon & Devon Justice. (News4JAX.com via Clay County Sheriff's Office)

Court records show that back in 2019, Devon Justice was sentenced to a three-year term in prison after he was convicted of drug trafficking and possession charges.

Court records show that in Nov. 2020, Brandon Justice was sentenced to two years in prison after he was convicted on cocaine and fraud charges.

According to the Clay County Clerk of Courts, both brothers have a history of run-ins with law enforcement.