Jaguars potential home playoff game tickets on sale for season ticket holders Thursday

‘The buzz is back’: Fans filled with thrill gear up for last home game that decides Jaguars’ fate in playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars still need to secure a spot in the playoffs, but tickets for a potential home game go on sale for season ticket holders Thursday morning.

Some season ticket holders have already opted in for automatic playoff ticket purchasing, but those who have not can lock in their regular season seats -- and purchase up to eight additional playoff seats -- starting at 10 a.m.

Fans will need to act fast.

In 2017, tickets to the Jaguars’ first playoff game sold out in an hour. If the Jags make it to the playoffs, and you want to go, there’s no time to waste.

The Jaguars said they will hold season ticket holders’ regular season seats until the end of the day Friday. Season ticket members should check their email for more information on how to opt in.

The general public can start buying tickets Friday at 10 a.m.

Fans should visit www.jaguars.com/tickets for all transactions or call the Jaguars ticket office at 904-633-2000.

The Jaguars are currently in first place in the AFC South., and there are still two more games in the regular season, which includes this Sunday’s match-up against the Texans in Houston.

After that game, they’ll take on the Tennessee Titans the following Sunday. What happens in that game will determine which team makes it to the playoffs.

The date and time of a Jaguars home playoff game will be determined at the conclusion of the regular season. The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend schedule will include two games on Saturday, Jan. 14 (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three games on Sunday, Jan. 15 (1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one game on Monday, Jan. 16 (8:15 p.m. ET).

If the Jaguars do not qualify for the postseason, ticket purchases will be fully refunded.