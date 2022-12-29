Man accused of jumping over guardrail to elude police now charged in deadly February shooting

Tamar Way was arrested for murder in connection to the February shooting for Darnell Wilson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 39-year-man, who in November was arrested and accused of trying to escape police, is now charged with murder in connection to the February shooting death of Darnell Wilson, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Tamar Way was arrested back in November for carjacking charges unrelated to the shooting after Jacksonville police said they tried to pursue him when they spotted a parked stolen vehicle.

Way, then, led them on a chase, eventually jumping over a guardrail off an overpass and landing 35 feet below onto Interstate 95.

Wilson’s family has been searching for answers in the death of their loved one since February, when he was shot inside a home on Roanoke Boulevard in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

Darnell Wilson. Photo provided by family member. (News4JAX.com)

His family has spoken out numerous times, calling for the community to speak up about Wilson’s case.

Based on evidence analyzed during an investigation, JSO said, Way, who was being held at the pre-trial detention facility, was arrested and charged with murder and home invasion robbery with a firearm.

JSO believes there are other people involved in the incident.

If you have any information on this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.