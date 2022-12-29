What you need to know about trash collection for New Year’s

Garbage bins and trash bags sit on the curb on a street in Jacksonville.

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County typically does.

This year, however, New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, which for most areas is a non-service day already.

But you might have some bulk items -- like old TVs and bikes and such -- that you’ll be sending to the curb now that Santa -- or someone you love -- got you shiny new ones.

We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of trash service info that might help you plan ahead.

Have a happy New Year!

Duval County

In Duval County, garbage collection schedules are adjusted ONLY for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run on a normal schedule.

Bulk items are defined as large items of residential waste which, because of their volume, size, shape or weight, cannot be placed for collection in the city-issued garbage carts. Bulk item collection varies by item type and service area and must be set out no later than 6 a.m. on collection day.

Confirm your schedule here. Schedule tire collections here or appliance collections here. For types of household bulk items accepted, click here.

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, call 904-630-CITY (2489) or visit https://myjax.custhelp.com/.

Atlantic Beach

Garbage, recycling and yard waste are collected every day of the year, except for Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. When these holidays fall on a regularly scheduled collection day, all solid waste will be collected on the following day.

In Atlantic Beach, furniture, TVs, microwaves, bedding, water softeners (salt removed), gas grills (without tanks) may be set out with household garbage next to the garbage toter on your pickup day.

Question? Email info@coab.us or visit www.coab.us/solidwaste.

St. Johns County

Garbage and recycling collection schedules will not be delayed for New Year’s Day. The Tillman Ridge and Stratton Road solid waste scale houses will maintain standard business hours.

St. Johns County residents should place large, bulky items out at the curb next to their regular garbage. This includes couches, sectionals, mattresses, household furniture, etc. Appliances can be recycled curbside by scheduling a collection with your service provider.

Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Waste Management and Republic Services.

Here is their holiday schedule information:

Waste Management

There will be no service on New Year’s Day.

For more information, click here.

Republic Services

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

St. Augustine

Offices for the City of St. Augustine will be closed on Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. The Solid Waste Division will be closed on Sunday, Jan. 1, and Monday, Jan. 2, to allow for staff to be given the holiday off from work. Please note that the solid waste collection schedule will be altered, and limited services will still be completed, such as litter pick up and commercial solid waste/recycling collections.

The residential solid waste collection schedule is as follows:

Yard waste collections will be suspended through Wednesday, Jan. 4 and will return to normal brush services on Jan. 11.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Monday’s residential trash route

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Tuesday’s residential trash route

Thursday, Jan. 5 – Return to normal operations

In the interim, residents may divert recyclables by using the free drop off recycling locations (listed below):

As a reminder, City of St. Augustine Solid Waste Customers may place real, unadorned holiday trees curbside on Wednesdays, starting Jan. 11, during vegetative/yard waste collection.

Questions about waste pickup and additional information may be directed to the City’s Solid Waste Division at 904-825-1049, Monday-Friday, during normal business hours; or contact Todd Grant, Utilities Director at 904-315-8499 or via email. For information regarding collections services for St. Johns County, please call 904-827-6980. For information regarding collection service for St. Augustine Beach, please call 904-471-1119.

Clay County

The News Year’s Day Holiday will not affect collection schedules.

Residents with curbside collection can call Environmental Services at 904-284-6374 to schedule a pickup for bulky and large items. Appliances must be emptied of all food, clothing, etc. and the doors should be secured or removed.

Waste Management

There will be no pickup service on New Year’s Day.

For more information, click here.

Green Cove Springs

New Year’s Day 2022: No pick up on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

For more Green Cove Springs information, click here.

Nassau County

There will be no pickup on New Year’s Day.

Fernandina Beach

There will be no pickup service on New Year’s Day.

Bulk items unable to fit in trash containers will be picked up on Wednesdays. Acceptable items include sofas, chairs, washers, dryers, toilets, etc. Non-acceptable items include tires, batteries, paints, oils, construction debris, chemicals of any kind, Freon, rocks, sand, gravel, dirt, logs, carpet, and hazardous or medical waste.

For more information, click here.

Flagler County

New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday so there will be no schedule adjustments for garbage collection for the holiday.

Waste Pro will normally pick up bulk (furniture / large items) items on the second scheduled pickup day of the week. Construction and demolition material is not considered bulk and will not be picked up by Waste Pro. All residents will need to dispose of this type of material at their own expense.

White goods such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, hot water heaters, etc., place curbside and allow (3 - 5) days for pick up. Please call WastePro at 386-586-0800 to make arrangements.

For more information, click here.

Bunnell

New Year’s Week: Service will run as normal Monday-Wednesday. On Thursday, Dec. 29, commercial and Grand Reserve garbage will be done as normal. On Friday, Dec. 30, there will be normal service for residential garbage and bulk pick up. There is no service on New Year’s Day. The next residential garbage service day will be the following Monday.

Flagler Beach

No change on holidays.

Putnam County

New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

If your pickup day falls on one of these days, the next day will be your pickup day.

New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday so there will be no schedule adjustments for garbage collection for the holiday.

For more information, click here.

Baker County

The county is serviced by the New River Solid Waste Association.

There will be no pickup service on New Year’s Day.

For more information, click here.

Bradford County

Bradford County does not provide curbside pickup, but the county’s solid waste collection sites are closed on county holidays, including New Year’s Day.

If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the county observes it on Friday and is closed on Friday and Saturday. If a holiday falls on Sunday, the county observes it on Monday and is closed Sunday and Monday. More info

The county is serviced by New River Solid Waste Association. FAQs

Starke

GFL is the solid waste collector for the City of Starke.

Because New Year’s Day falls on regularly closed business days, service for that week will continue as normal.

For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Columbia County administers the contract for curbside collection through Waste Pro, which provides for once-a-week pickup for household garbage and yard waste.

New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are Waste Pro holidays.

Waste Pro will collect at curbside all white goods and household furniture within three (3) days of notification up to two (2) times per year at no cost. Additional pickups can be requested at an additional cost to the resident. Household furniture shall mean all movable, compatible articles or apparatus such as chairs, tables, sofas, mattresses, etc., for equipping a house. White goods include inoperative and discarded air conditioners, heaters, refrigerators, ranges, water heaters, freezers, and other similar, domestic and commercial, large appliances. More info

Any additional questions concerning collection should be directed to 386-758-7800. For more information, click here.

The Winfield Solid Waste Facility will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Union County

GFL collects garbage in Lake Butler.

GFL observes the following holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

If your normal pick-up day falls on one of those holidays, your trash will be serviced the following day. For more on your holiday schedule, click here.

GFL offers scheduled, full-service home collection options for customers requiring the disposal of large or bulky items. Click here for more info.

New River Solid Waste Association also provides waste collection services to Lake Butler and throughout Union County. To find out more about its services, call 386-431-1000.

For more on the solid waste collection site schedules in the county, click here.

Alachua County

Only six holidays affect collection service:

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (observed)

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

​Waste will not be collected on these holidays.

Alachua County and the city of Gainesville offer free curbside pickup of bulk items to residents with curbside service. Bulk items include furniture such as

Couches

Tables

Chairs

Desks

Mattresses

Limited amounts of interior remodeling debris will also be collected.

For pickup of appliances such as stoves, washers and dryers, call the County Waste Collection Office at 352-338-3233, the city of Gainesville at 352-334-2330, or the city in which you live to schedule.

Special collections of exterior materials may be arranged for a fee.

IMPORTANT: On your collection day, the bulk item(s) must be kept separate from any other trash or debris. Items that will fit in a garbage cart or yellow overflow trash bag are not considered “bulk.”

For more information, click here.

Camden County

There will be no pickup on the following holidays:

Monday, Jan. 2, News Year’s Day (Observed)

If your regularly scheduled service falls on a holiday, service will occur on the following day. Service will continue to be a day behind for the rest of the week.

Bulk item pick-up

Please call 912-510-6881 to have the following items picked up.

Bulky waste or white goods collection will be provided free for the first three (3) items placed at the roadside or curb. A charge of $15 per item will be imposed for any item over three (3).

Please call the Curbside Collection Office to schedule a pick-up. Meridian Waste will not pick up bulk/white items without a service order.

Accepted Items:

Appliances,

Bicycles,

BBQ grills, and

Furniture, including:

Chairs,

Mattresses, and

Sofas

For more information and a list of items NOT accepted in bulk waste, click here.

Charlton County

The county is serviced by Waste Management.

There will be no pickup service on New Year’s Day.

Private residents can have miscellaneous trash picked up but should place it behind the curb not on the street and should not leave it under any overhead obstructions such as power lines, phone lines or trees.

If you need assistance with where your items should be placed or need a special pick-up, call City Hall at 912-496-2563.

For more information, click here.

Folkston

The Chesser Island Landfill in Folkston is only closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

For more information, click here.

Glynn County

If your normal collection day falls on or after a holiday, your garbage collection will be one day later for the duration of that week. This includes yard debris and recycling services.

Contact Customer Service at 912-554-7111 if you have any questions about the holiday schedule or to report a missed pick up of household garbage, recycling, or yard debris.

Holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

The Glynn County Public Works Department will provide two free pick-ups a year of bulk items (furniture, moving boxes, etc.) and white goods (household appliances). All appliances, including refrigerators and freezers, need to be cleaned out and emptied prior to pick up. Please contact Customer Service for your free Bulk Item and White Good Pickup or Recycling Bin at 912-554-7111 or schedule online: Bulky Items - White Goods Collection Request.

For an example list of bulk items and white goods, click here.

For more information on Solid Waste in Glynn County, click here.

Ware County

The county is serviced by Republic Services.

There will be no collection on New Year’s Day.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

The Public Works department periodically sponsors bulk-trash collection days throughout the year in several communities, provided it can be financially supported to provide a way for county residents to dispose of large, unwanted items.

Brantley County

The county is serviced by Republic Services.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.