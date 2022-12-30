‘Be there for many Christmases to come’: More die from heart attacks between Christmas Day and New Year than any other time

More people die from heart attacks between Christmas Day and the New Year than any other week throughout the year.

Although researchers cannot pinpoint the cause or reason for the heart attacks to one specific thing, there are several big contributors.

Some notable factors are bad diets, not getting medical attention when necessary, strenuous activities during cold and winter months like shoveling snow, and stress during the holidays.

Dr. Patricia Best is an interventional cardiologist with Mayo Clinic and practices in Minnesota.

“People trying not to bother other family members with their symptoms,” Best said. “People should accept the holidays as they come, and not work toward having them be perfect.”

Best said several groups are at higher risk, but there is one that might be a bit surprising.

“Young women can have a certain type of heart attack, called spontaneous coronary artery dissection, that seems to have an association with stress,” she said.

The warning signs can include shortness of breath, fatigue and sweating. Best said chest pain is almost always a given.

“Some people say it is pressure, some people will say it is a burning sensation,” Best said. “Some people describe it as a heaviness, some people say it’s not really pain. It’s just a different sensation.”

That pain can travel to the neck or jaw and down through the arm.

Relieving stress, especially during the holiday season, is something Best said people need to take seriously.

“The most important thing is for you to be there for many Christmases to come,” Best said.

If you think you are having a heart attack, call 911 immediately. Do not hesitate.

There are several habits that can also cut down the possibility of having a heart attack.

Consider monitoring your weight, blood pressure and cholesterol.

Take instructed medication when needed and do not smoke.