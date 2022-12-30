Former Jacksonville postal worker pleads guilty to stealing parcels of mail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A former Jacksonville postal worker has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail, according to a Friday news release from the Department of Justice.

Jonisha Williams’ case was scheduled to go to trial this month, but she took a plea deal. The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison, but Williams may get less than that based on the conditions of the agreement.

Federal authorities said they began investigating Williams, 36, after receiving complaints that she was stealing narcotics in the mail. At the time of the complaint, Williams was employed as a mail handler assistant at a distribution center in Jacksonville.

During the investigation, federal agents said they saw Williams on surveillance video placing vacuumed-sealed bags — similar to how narcotics are packaged — and other mail parcels into her backpack. During an interview with agents, investigators said Williams admitted her involvement and that she used her backpack to remove marijuana from the mailing facility.

Williams was eventually indicted on two counts of stealing mail. According to the indictment, one theft occurred on Feb. 20 of last year, and the second theft occurred nine days later. Drugs are involved in this case, but further details are unclear because a page of the indictment is restricted.

Williams did eventually agree to a plea deal that appears to shed light on whether other people may have been involved. On page three of the plea agreement, Williams agreed to fully cooperate with the U.S. government in the investigation and prosecution of other persons and to testify against other potential suspects. In return, she would get a lighter prison sentence if her information and testimony in court proves to be substantial.

A sentencing date had not yet been scheduled.