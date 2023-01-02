Jacksonville Beach residents mourn man killed in building fire on New Year’s

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Friends have identified the man killed in a fire on New Year’s morning in Jacksonville Beach as a longtime local and music lover.

Friends said the man, Denis, was a beloved member of the community who enjoyed concerts, travel and his family. News4JAX is waiting to hear back from his family and investigators before sharing his last name.

A friend of decades tearfully provided News4JAX with several photographs of Denis, a man described as having long hair, a beard, and a heart of gold.

Records show he was 78 years old and owned the building with his wife.

The fire happened early Sunday at a three-story mixed use building, where the man and his wife lived. It’s directly across the street from Jacksonville Beach City Hall and adjacent to Latham Plaza. Dozens of Jacksonville firefighters put out the flames.

Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman was at the scene early Sunday morning showing support for the man’s family and first responders.

“I know the family, and it is just a very sad loss for us in Jacksonville Beach,” she said. “They are a longtime beaches family — a staple in our community.”

The state fire marshal is leading the investigation, which is standard whenever there’s a death involved in a fire. A spokesperson for the office didn’t immediately respond to News4JAX on Monday.

The city fire marshal said, however, the cause was still under investigation.

Jacksonville Beach’s fire marshal, Capt. Steve Sciotto, said the man was found on the third floor of the building in a small elevator. Sciotto said the man’s wife woke up on the second floor to the sound of water and the glow of flames.

News4JAX was told that the man went to the top floor, where there is an outdoor terrace, to investigate, and he didn’t make it out of the fire. His wife escaped without serious injury.

Sciotto said the fire could have been caused by several things, which could include a fire pit, appliances on the terrace or the possibility of someone’s fireworks. State detectives will make a determination.

Sciotto told News4JAX that the building had been inspected several times and was up to code without any major violations or issues.

The space on the first floor is an office for a local marketing company, Ashby Social.

The owners told News4JAX that they have water and smoke damage and they had just finished renovations within the past few weeks. Their main priority, however, was comforting those dealing with loss, saying the man was not only their landlord, he was a friend.

“It’s just a really hard way to start the year,” Hoffman added. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and everyone who is involved.”

On Monday afternoon, loved ones stopped by the home to remove any of the couple’s belongings, loading them into a moving truck. They chose not to comment on the tragedy.

There was a painting of the man in the window looking out over the second-floor balcony.