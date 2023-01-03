Jacksonville man previously convicted of manslaughter faces new charge in overdose death, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man, who was previously convicted of manslaughter, is now facing a new charge of manslaughter in a drug overdose death, according to an arrest report from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The report indicates that Norman Crapps, 52, was arrested on Dec. 28, 2022. According to the report, police found a man dead of a suspected overdose on Oct. 24, 2022.

The police report said a narcotics detective obtained information from a confidential information, who assisted JSO with the investigation into Crapps. The report indicates he was taken into custody at his home on the Northside.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, the report shows, Crapps is facing multiple counts of dealing in fentanyl and methamphetamines.

According to court documents and records from the Department of Corrections, Crapps has been in and out of prison seven times, including a 1989 conviction for manslaughter. He was most recently release from prison last May on a conviction for possession of cocaine.