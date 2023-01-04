JSO seeks missing man, believed to be endangered

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday night asked for help tracking down a man who is believed to be endangered.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators received the report at 7:30 p.m. They were advised the man was last seen at about 2 p.m. at the Walmart on Lem Turner Road

Police said family members told them they walked out of the store while the man remained inside, and they have not seen him since. Surveillance video showed him near a bus stop in the same area around 3:55 p.m. It’s unknown if he got onto a JTA bus.

The man has been reported diagnosed with dementia. He was identified as John Lewis Copeland Jr., 72. He’s 5-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and pants with black shoes.

If seen, call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.