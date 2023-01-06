FHP: Infant in critical condition, 8 others injured in crash on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An infant is in critical condition and eight others are suffering from minor injuries from a three-vehicle crash that happened Thursday night on Oakleaf Plantation at Eagle Landing Parkway, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

One of the three vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign on Eagle Landing Parkway and came to a stop in the travel lanes on Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, troopers said.

Another vehicle then collided with that stopped vehicle.

A third vehicle tried to move out of the way of the two stopped vehicles but collided with a concrete light pole in the median, according to troopers.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to FHP.