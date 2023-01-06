Tour any Duval County Public School on Saturday ahead of school choice deadline

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools is hosting a special “School Showcase Saturday” event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The purpose is to provide parents an opportunity to tour any school their student is interested in attending next school year.

Parents will have an opportunity to “walk the halls” and talk with school leaders and educators to learn more about the school. The event is designed to help parents who are interested in enrolling their child in VPK, a magnet program or applying for a special transfer option.

Enrollment in all three programs opened on Jan. 1 and closes on Feb. 28.

JTA is offering free bus rides for parents and students. Just show your student’s ID to the driver. You do not need to register for a tour at any of the schools. They are offered at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon and 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

If you are unable to attend “School Showcase Saturday,” click here to learn more about applying for VPK, a magnet school or a special transfer option.

And watch the video at the top of the story for more on “School Showcase Saturday” and school choice.