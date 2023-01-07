Vigil honors life of 21-year-old found shot to death in Moncrief neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of the Jacksonville community and loved ones of Kevon Follow gathered Friday night to remember the 21-year-old, who was found shot to death Monday in the Moncrief neighborhood.

Members of the community organization Cure Violence were also in attendance of the vigil on West 27th Street.

According to JSO, someone was walking to work when they discovered the body lying on the ground in the yard around 7:15 a.m. Monday. Next-door neighbors said they heard gunfire just before 7 a.m. and then someone yelled “Kevon got hit!”

Penny Jones, Follow’s mother, said she’s still trying to process the death of her son.

“I still can’t believe that he’s gone. I haven’t been able to eat or sleep,” Jones said. “I still wait by my phone for a text to come through saying, ‘Mom, where are you at? Are you down here?’ It’s hard. I wouldn’t wish this on nobody.”

No arrests have been announced.

Follow’s father, Kevin, said his son loved to play football. He hopes someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“If somebody seen something they need to come forward and tell,” Kevin Follow said Monday. “He was a victim of senseless violence.”