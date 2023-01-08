Jags, Titans fans across the River City eager to see who takes home the win

Eager fans waiting for the showdown between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans to begin were thoroughly entertained as they waited for Saturday night’s big game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Most bars and restaurants were filled with Jags and Titans fans across the River City waiting to see who would come out on top.

Jags Fans at Sneakers Sports Bar in Jacksonville Beach said the team has been seen as the underdogs in the league but they know the Jags can pull out on top and prove that they deserve to be in the playoffs.

“They are going to win tonight,” one eager fan proclaimed.

The fans we’re confident that the Jaguars could win the AFC South title.

“They need to stay within themselves, the way they’ve been playing. They have great momentum going right now and just say within themselves. No turnovers, no penalties, just continue to be who they are because they are winning streak. I think things would work out great tonight. I think we’ll do well,” Roosevelt Galloway III said.

If the Jags bring home a win, one said the response will be “big”:

“It’s big. It’s going to be real big for the city. The first time since 2017 they have been anywhere. So let’s be like okay, fine now is about as far as the how do you go about tonight’s,” Kyle Lyner said.

“This can really take us to another level. You know, especially with the new stadium, they’re gonna have some talks going on with that. So, I was really excited to just really do the next level where Jacksonville,” Marie Norris said.

Some Titans fans like T.J. Cox were also in attendance to watch how this game will pan out.

“Titans going to win tonight because Derick Henry is going to have an unbelievable game,” Cox said. “I’m realistic. They’re good this year.”

All fans are anticipating who will take home the win Saturday night.