Man shot in hip following domestic dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot after a domestic dispute on Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 p.m., JSO went to a home on Melson Avenue in response to a man being shot in the hip. He was taken to the hospital for surgery with non-life threatening injuries.

According to JSO, an argument started between the man and another person. At some point, the argument escalated and the other individual shot the man.

JSO said the shooter is in custody.

Detectives are investigating and conducting interviews.