FHP: Jacksonville man dies in crash on I-95 near 8th Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville man died Monday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near the exit for 8th Street, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said an SUV and pickup truck came to a stop for traffic, and that a third vehicle — a car driven by a 35-year-old man — failed to stop, colliding with the rear of the pickup truck. The force of the crash caused the pickup to collide with the SUV. All three were traveling southbound on I-95.

According to FHP, the car spun and struck a wall. The passenger of the car — a 55-year-old Jacksonville man — died from his injuries as a hospital. He was not identified. The driver’s injuries in the crash were said to be serious.

The 19-year-old driver of the pickup truck was said to have minor injuries. The 40-year-old driver of the SUV was not injured, FHP said.