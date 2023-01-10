61º

Recognize him? JSO searching for thief that posed as delivery worker to steal packages

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man wanted for fraud and theft.

According to officials, the unidentified man posed as a package deliverer during the holiday season and would enter the package holding areas of local apartment complexes and steal packages.

If you know who he is, or have information that could assist in this investigation, officials are asking that you contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

