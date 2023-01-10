‘Stop the violence’: Grandmother calls for peace after 3 shootings in her area leave 2 dead

Evidence markers at the scene of a shooting on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville police are investigating three separate shootings that left two people dead.

The violence erupted on in the Northwest part of the city and brings the total number of homicides to six for the year.

A woman News4JAX spoke to said she heard the gunshots and instantly became concerned.

She said her concern was for her and the lives of her grandchildren. She wanted all of them to remain safe and not get hit by any stray bullets.

“I was pulling up on the car porch and I heard some gunshots outside of nowhere. Pow, pow, pow. So I told my grandchildren don’t get out the car right then. Duck down,” said the woman.

This woman who lives near Martha Street wanted to remain anonymous but described what she experienced Monday night.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a man in his 20s was found shot multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

She told News4JAX she’s heard gunshots in the area before but not often.

In the past, she hasn’t been as bothered by them, but now that her grandchildren live with her, it’s a different story.

“It really does concern me because these little children and stuff, a bullet don’t know nobody. So it kind of worries me,” she said.

News4JAX looked at a JSO’s crime mapping tool. From July until Tuesday, there were 43 crimes committed in a half-mile area surrounding Martha Street in the Grand Park neighborhood.

The number one crime was theft. And not too far from Martha Street there was another shooting Monday night on Baldwin Street. JSO said two men in their 20s were shot. Both men were hospitalized. One was treated for his injuries and the other died.

Neighbors in the area didn’t want to speak on camera but told News4JAX the shooting happened at the end of the street. One neighbor said he regularly hears gunshots in the area.

News4JAX wanted to look at a JSO’s crime mapping tool for this area, as well. From July until Tuesday, there were 100 crimes committed in a half-mile area surrounding Baldwin Street. The top crime was assault.

“They need to stop the violence,” the grandmother said.

At 7:25 p.m. on Monday, officers also responded to reports of gunshots on Watergate Lane on the Westside.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg, JSO said.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

The initial investigation revealed the incident was the result of a dispute between known parties, police said.

Anyone with information about any of the shootings is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or submit an anonymous tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.