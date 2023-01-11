Date safer: Recognizing red flags in online romance

Romance scams have cost people $300 million since 2020.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, that’s higher than any other scam. Now, new campaign apps are launching to educate users.

Starting this week, apps like Tinder, Hinge, Match, and Plenty of Fish will begin sending messages warning users of common behaviors to watch out for to help identify potential scams. These tips were created with the help of the police.

Dating apps have also started to use other preventions like selfie verification and video chat.

Cybercrime investigators also released tips to help spot a scammer.

One tip: Stay on the app as long as possible. Scammers will attempt to get you on to another platform quickly which can be a common flag for these types of scams.

Also, use the tools available in the app. Make sure to verify your profile with “Photo Verification” and also look out for the verification check on your matches to help confirm they are the person in their profile pictures.

Red flag: If they’re a 10, but a crypto expert. Pass. If a new love interest is giving you crypto or investment advice, there is a high probability that it’s a scam.

Try to avoid any financial talk with a new match. Be skeptical of anyone who appears to be wealthy and successful and wants to teach you how to invest and make money. And if they appear desperate and money is involved, this should also be a giant red flag.

Remember, scams can look different and constantly evolve. Keep your guard up and stay vigilant!