JSO responds to 2 separate shootings across Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings that happened across the city Sunday.

According to JSO, the first shooting took place around 12 p.m. near Labelle Street. Police said a 19-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They do not have information on a shooter.

The second shooting, which is unrelated to the first, involved a teenage girl who was shot in the stomach around 5:30 p.m. near Luana Drive East. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

JSO said the shooter involved in this incident is in custody and that there is no active threat to the community.

Police did not specify a motive in either shooting as they are early in the investigations.

If you have in anymore, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.