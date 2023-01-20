Documents detail arrests of man apprehended in JSO narcotics investigation that led to deadly shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man, who court records show is a convicted drug dealer, was arrested Thursday night during a narcotics investigation, which resulted in police shooting and killing another man who refused to drop a knife, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Mark Romano, chief of investigations with the Sheriff’s Office, detectives were watching someone they said is a known drug dealer, now identified as Brian Brightman. He was said to be a passenger in the vehicle that was under surveillance in the parking lot of an apartment complex near North Main Street and Drury Lane.

Romano said detectives saw multiple transactions happen from the car that contained a yet to be identified driver, Brightman and an 8-year-old boy, who appears to be Brightman’s son.

After police attempted to block the vehicle, Romano said, the driver of the car attempted to run away. Two detectives said they followed the driver and noticed a knife in his hand.

PREVIOUS STORY: Narcotics detectives shoot, kill man during operation on Northside, Jacksonville police say

According to Romano, detectives told him to drop the knife, but the man turned toward them with the knife still in his hand, which resulted in the detectives shooting and killing him.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Brightman and the 8-year-old boy stayed inside the car, and the child was not hurt, according to Romano.

Records show Brightman was arrested and charged with selling fentanyl, unlawful use of a two-way device and child abuse. He has served two prison terms for prior drug convictions and was last released in 2019.

The two officers involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.